Mixed weather but warm temperatures for bank holiday Monday – Met Office

Bank holiday Monday is expected to bring a mix of rain and sunny spells, with temperatures expected to reach highs of 21C.

London is expected to reach an average of 15C and will remain cloudy with outbreaks of rain. In the sun, the temperature is likely to hit the high teens.

East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire will see the warmest spells in the country with highs of 20C and 21C.

The North will have a cloudy start to the day with some brighter spells and heavy showers developing.

The South will start with sunny spells before heavy showers and thunderstorms move in through the afternoon.

Greg Dewhurst, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “Overall, it will be a mix of sunny spells and showers across the country.

“Anywhere could catch some rain so people should be prepared for that.

“For people looking to get away, there will be some sunshine and warm spells. And if you manage to avoid showers, then it will be nice in the sun.”