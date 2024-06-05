Met Office predicts rain for first UK concerts of Taylor Swift tour

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Fans attending the first UK concerts of Taylor Swift’s Eras tour are likely to encounter rain, forecasters have said.

The US singer is performing at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and the Met Office has said showers are expected every day.

A Met Office spokesperson said temperatures of 14C are forecast for Friday and Saturday while Sunday is expected to be slightly warmer, with highs of 15C anticipated.

Rain is forecast to start at 4pm on Saturday and Sunday – when the concerts are due to begin.

Sunny periods are expected across the three days, although temperatures are expected to be cooler than average for June.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “Friday: We’ll see a band of heavy rain push south-eastwards through the morning, followed by sunny spells and showers during the afternoon, these possibly heavy at times. Staying blustery too, with highs of 14C.

“Saturday: Remaining blustery into Saturday with sunny spells and scattered heavy showers once again. Highs of 14C.

“Sunday: Somewhat cloudier through Sunday with showers, perhaps merging into longer spells into the afternoon. Winds easing, with highs of 15C.

“Temperatures are generally slightly below average for the time of year.”