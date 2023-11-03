Storm Ciaran eases but more yellow weather warnings to come this weekend

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Storm Ciaran has largely eased but more yellow weather warnings will continue to affect the UK this weekend.

The Met Office said the storm had now moved into the North Sea, but parts of Scotland and southern England would continue to see heavy rain on Friday and Saturday.

It comes after Storm Ciaran battered the south coast and the Channel Islands with heavy rain and gusts of up to 100mph on Thursday, leaving nearly 150,000 homes without power.

A yellow rain warning will be in place from 5am to midnight on Saturday across all of southern England, including Cornwall, Kent and the Isle of Wight.

There will be frequent heavy and blustery showers throughout the day, with the odd thunderstorm and 30 to 40mm of rainfall possible in coastal, south-eastern areas.

Oli Claydon, spokesperson for the Met Office, said: “[It is] all being driven by another area of low pressure that’s crossing the United Kingdom through Saturday.

“Obviously it’s nothing urgent or to the same extent as we saw with Storm Ciaran, and that will clear out into the North Sea by the time we get to Saturday evening.”

Another yellow rain warning is currently in place in north-east Scotland until 5pm and may cause some disruption.

More broadly on Friday, it remains blustery along the east coast and a few showers still persist, particularly in western areas, but it is “nothing much to be too concerned about”, Mr Calydon said.

Showers will predominantly be in the west on Sunday with dry and brighter conditions in the east, and no weather warnings are currently issued.

Despite conditions improving, rail services remain disrupted as the UK feels the after-effects of Storm Ciaran.

LNER, the main train operator on the East Coast Main Line between London King’s Cross and Edinburgh Waverley, advised passengers not to travel until Saturday.

A significant number of delays and cancellations were expected as trains and staff were out of position following power supply failures at both ends of the route on Thursday.

Several other train operators also warned over disruption on Friday while debris from Storm Ciaran was cleared from tracks.

The threat of flooding also remains high in England, with some 52 flood warnings in place with 197 flood alerts stretching up through the country.