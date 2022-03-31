In Pictures: Snow falls during springtime cold snap
A yellow warning for ice and snow was issued for parts of northern England and Scotland.
Recent mild weather has abruptly given way to snow and ice in parts of England and Scotland.
From sunshine and temperatures of 20C last week, top temperatures across the UK will be just 10C heading into this weekend, the Met Office said.
A yellow warning for ice covered much of eastern Scotland, north-east England and Yorkshire until 10am on Thursday as winter lingered for just a little while longer.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.