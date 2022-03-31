In Pictures: Snow falls during springtime cold snap

A yellow warning for ice and snow was issued for parts of northern England and Scotland.

Pa Reporters
Thursday 31 March 2022 11:33
A lorry in snowy conditions on the A69 near Newscastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)
(PA Wire)

Recent mild weather has abruptly given way to snow and ice in parts of England and Scotland.

From sunshine and temperatures of 20C last week, top temperatures across the UK will be just 10C heading into this weekend, the Met Office said.

A horse in a snowy field in Outlane village in Kirklees, West Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)
(PA Wire)
A sign does what it says on the tin in Saddleworth near Oldham (Danny Lawson/PA)
(PA Wire)
Coast-to-coast cyclist Terry Smith from Coventry hits snow in Allenheads, in the Pennines to the north of Weardale in Northumberland (Owen Humphreys/PA)
(PA Wire)

A yellow warning for ice covered much of eastern Scotland, north-east England and Yorkshire until 10am on Thursday as winter lingered for just a little while longer.

Bernese dog Willow enjoying the snowy conditions near Ilkely in West Yorkshire on Thursday morning (Richard Halifax/PA)
A person presumably less concerned with the plunging temperatures dives into the sea next to the Hot Walls in Old Portsmouth (Andrew Matthews/PA)
(PA Wire)
Snowy scenes in Kirklees, West Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)
(PA Wire)
There was more than just a coating of frost to remove from cars in the Heaton area of Bradford this morning (Dr Mahira Syed/PA)
(PA Media)
Daffodil blooms in the snow near Stanhope, in Northumberland – a reminder that spring cannot be stopped (Owen Humphreys/PA)
(PA Wire)

