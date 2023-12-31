Wind warnings could cause New Year’s Eve disruption – Met Office

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A weather warning for wind has been issued for parts of England and Wales for New Year’s Eve while revellers in other parts of the UK have been urged to pack a rain jacket for the countdown.

Gusts of 50-55mph are likely across wide areas, with potential for gusts of 65-75mph for the most exposed coasts and hills on the southern coast of England and in South Wales, the Met Office said.

Strong gusts will also drive squally showers across the area, bringing hail and the risk of thunder.

The warning is in place until 12am on Sunday, with some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport possible, forecasters said.

I certainly recommend a rain jacket if you are planning to be about around midnight Meteorologist Craig Snell

Scattered, blustery showers are expected to develop across the country throughout the day, possibly thundery along southern coasts, but some brighter spells are possible between showers.

In Scotland, Edinburgh will be cloudy but is expected to remain dry on Sunday evening for Hogmanay celebrations.

Borders and central belt regions will experience primarily dry conditions on Sunday, with brighter morning spells. Winds are expected to ease, becoming light and variable.

The south can expect drier conditions on New Year’s Day, with some isolated showers.

Temperatures around southern Scotland will become increasingly unsettled, with showers merging into more extended periods of rain and hill snow at times.

Meteorologist Craig Snell said: “A blustery day especially across the south and the very far north east of the UK, and with the winds coming in from the north-west a cooler feeling day compared to Saturday but still just reaching double figures in the south.

“Then into the evening as we begin to approach midnight for many parts, Northern Ireland, England and Wales we continue to see some further showers, so certainly recommend a rain jacket if you are planning to be about around midnight.

“For Scotland it should turn a little but drier here and with some lighter winds, it will turn quite chilly too, so maybe a thicker jacket here as we approach midnight.

“Then for the rest of the night very little changes really, still the risk of some further showers, showers may well return across parts of Scotland too as we start the New Year’s Day morning.”