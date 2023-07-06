Heat-health alert across England but thunderstorms expected over weekend

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Thunderstorms are forecast to hit the first weekend of this year’s Wimbledon after a yellow heat-health warning was issued for Friday and Saturday.

The Met Office has announced that thunderstorms could hit Wimbledon as soon as Saturday afternoon after it was forecast for temperatures to peak at around 30C on Saturday, with the weather expected to be humid and muggy before fresher conditions come in next week.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and the Met Office issued a yellow heat-health alert on Thursday for six regions in England: London, the South East, East Midlands, West Midlands, East of England, and Yorkshire and the Humber.

The alert will be in place from midday on Friday until 9am on Sunday, with the Met Office forecasting temperatures of 27C to 28C on Friday before they rise to 30C in parts of the country on Saturday.

Certainly people should be aware of the heat, particularly as it will feel quite humid and muggy so that is something for people, especially those with health conditions, to be aware of, hence the warning that’s been issued Grahame Madge, Met Office

A spokesperson for the UK’s weather service said that temperatures could tail off as early as Saturday evening as thunderstorms sweep across the “spine” of England following two days of high temperatures.

Grahame Madge told the PA news agency: “What’s happening is we have a large area of low pressure which is out to the West of Britain and Ireland and the way that revolves is the area around it is going in an anti-clockwise direction which is going to have the effects of drawing up quite warm and humid air coming up from south continental Europe.

“That is going to be responsible for the heat but it’ll start to build on Friday and then by Saturday we have a cold front coming in from the west which will introduce fresher conditions once that has moved through but it will also introduce a lot more moisture.

“There will potentially be quite spectacular thunderstorms on Saturday running along the spine of England. Then we have a return to fresher conditions once that cold front has moved through.

“We’re not in heatwave territory. The temperatures are high 20s and potentially 30C which would reach the threshold for a heatwave but we haven’t got the duration.

“During heatwave conditions we would expect at least three days of those sorts of values across a fairly large area and although we have high temperatures where it will feel quite warm and humid, we haven’t got the duration.

“It’s building on Friday, peaking on Saturday and then really, by even Saturday afternoon for some people, the heat will already start transitioning to something fresher.”

A yellow warning from the UKHSA means it is likely there will be an increase in the use of healthcare services by the vulnerable and an increase in risk to health for individuals over 65 or those who have pre-existing health conditions.

Issuing advice to those heading to Wimbledon, Mr Madge said: “Certainly people should be aware of the heat, particularly as it will feel quite humid and muggy so that is something for people, especially those with health conditions, to be aware of, hence the warning that’s been issued.

“Particularly be mindful of the thunderstorms, they’re a little way out yet and the forecast can change, but at the moment the forecast suggests quite intense thunderstorms with frequent lightning with potentially large hail and strong gusts, and of course heavy rain. They can be quite intense.

“Not everybody will see them and we’re still working on the forecast to try and determine the exact areas that will be effected by those thunderstorms but at the moment it looks as though it will be a band running south crossing the UK bringing thunderstorms to that central spine of England.”

Fresher conditions are expected heading into next week, with spells of rain predicted to dampen Wimbledon at the beginning of the week.