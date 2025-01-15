Yellow alert for fog in force with warnings of possible flight disruption

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A yellow alert for fog has come into force, with the Met Office warning the weather could cause travel disruption including flight delays or cancellations.

The weather warning will be in effect until 11am on Thursday and covers large swathes of England, from Exeter to Oxford, Birmingham, Peterborough and York, as well as parts of Wales.

The fog will create difficult driving conditions, may mean slower journey times and delays to bus and train services, and could disrupt flight travel, according to the Met Office.

Some of the UK’s busiest airports saw disruption around Christmas time as thick fog blanketed the country, with delays at Heathrow, Luton and Manchester airports.

Flights were also disrupted earlier this month as snow, ice and heavy winds prompted runway closures or pauses to operations at with Manchester, Birmingham and Bristol airports.

Met Office meteorologist Clare Nasir said: “The issue will be over the next few days, fog, as well as some pockets of frost as well where we see clearer skies.

“In fact, that’s how we see this evening and overnight, stubborn cloud anywhere from the Midlands, East Anglia down towards the South East. A lot of cloud across the north west of Scotland, with some outbreaks of rain in between, some clearer skies.

First thing then tomorrow morning, the fog, yet again, could be slow to clear Clare Nasir, Met Office meteorologist

“Now, a few things happen through this evening and into Thursday. The cloud increases across Northern Ireland, you’ve seen some lovely sunshine today, more cloud through tomorrow.

“Elsewhere with those clearer skies, we’ll see probably some pockets of frost, so temperatures dipping close to freezing, if not below, and again, with a lighter breeze, fog will re-form anywhere from central and southern parts of England and Wales down towards the west country.

“First thing then tomorrow morning, the fog, yet again, could be slow to clear.

“A cold start across Wales, Northern England, southern Scotland. More cloud to begin Thursday across Northern Ireland, the central belt of Scotland, towards the north west.”