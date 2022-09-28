Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

UK braced for heavy rain and 60mph winds amid fallout from Hurricane Ian

Flooding and wind damage could affect areas across the country.

Ted Hennessey
Wednesday 28 September 2022 13:31
Wind and rain will batter the UK (James Manning/PA)
Wind and rain will batter the UK (James Manning/PA)
(PA Wire)

Heavy rain and 60mph winds are set to batter the UK amid the fallout from a huge storm in the US.

Flooding may affect parts of the country on Friday after torrential downpours, while a jet stream bringing low pressure will swoop in from the west coast, leading to possible wind damage.

Hurricane Ian has rapidly intensified off Florida’s south-west coast with top winds of 155mph, just short of the most dangerous Category 5 status, with the Met Office suggesting its impact will be felt across the Atlantic.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

The forecaster said this will follow mostly sunny spells and a few scattered showers on Thursday.

Recommended

Speaking of the jet stream, Chris Almond, a meteorologist at the national weather service, said: “This will bring a much wetter and windier spell than we’ve seen so far this autumn, but nothing that is unusual for the time of year.

“The fast-moving system will bring strong gale force winds, locally in excess of 60mph, and heavy rain into the north west before pushing quickly south east through the day.

“We could see some minor impacts, such as surface water flooding or minor wind damage, as well as some short-lived impacts on ferry crossings, especially in exposed areas of western Scotland and eastern areas of Northern Ireland.

“Later in the day, parts of south-east England could experience winds of around 55mph, which may impact the English Channel too.”

Areas such as Southampton and Plymouth on the south coast could see highs of 17C, with 16C forecast in London and Cardiff, 15C in Belfast and 14C in Glasgow.

The Met Office said showers, which may turn heavy, will continue in southern areas on Saturday, with some sunny spells further north.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in