UK could hit hottest temperatures of 2023 during heatwave this week

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The hottest temperatures of 2023 could be seen this week during a heatwave.

The Met Office is predicting maximum temperatures of 32C on Wednesday and Thursday, potentially matching the year’s record of 32.2C in June.

It comes as the UK Health Security Agency has issued a yellow alert across the whole of England apart from the North East, between 2pm on Monday and 9pm on September 10.

Heatwave criteria will likely be met in a number of places over the next couple of days, and for much of the UK it will feel “very warm to hot”, Rachel Ayers, senior meteorologist, said.

And it is possible the highest temperatures of 2023 could be seen this month, with the current record standing at 32.2C on both June 10 and 25.

Ms Ayers said: “On Tuesday, there will be some patchy cloud for the far southwest and later Northern Ireland with a risk of the odd shower/isolated thunderstorm. Elsewhere after any low cloud, mist and fog lifts and clears it will be dry with plenty of sunshine.

“It will be cloudier in the far north of Scotland with the odd spot of rain and drizzle, though drier than recent days.

“Temperatures will vary between 27 to 30C in central and southern areas, with an isolated 31C possible inland.

“On Wednesday, mist and fog will clear once again with low cloud burning back to the coast through the morning, again leaving a very warm or hot day.

“Again some patchy cloud in the far west and Northern Ireland. A chance of showers moving into the South West during the evening, risk of an isolated thunderstorm. Temperatures will climb to 32C in central and south-east England.

“Thursday, another fine day after early mist and fog clears. Again cloudier for North Sea coasts, and inland at first, but cloud burning back to the coasts.

“Sunshine will be more hazy in the west than previous days. Overnight showers will push north in the west with some outbreaks of rain in the far north west of Scotland.

“Temperatures will climb to 32C in central and south-east England.

“On Friday, most places will remain fine and dry with sunny spells. Areas of cloud will limit sunshine in places, with a small chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm, predominantly in the west.

“Patchy rain is likely, at least for a time in the far north west, perhaps with brighter, drier, fresher conditions here later. Mainly light winds, though winds increasing in the north west.

“Continuing very warm or hot for many and likely feeling humid, but with low cloud and lower temperatures around some coasts, with the potential for cooler air to move into some northern parts too. Temperatures climbing to 31C in central and south-east England.”

The weekend is set to become cooler, turning unsettled next week when the weather will return to September’s average temperatures.