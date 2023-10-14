Temperatures drop as autumn chill hits the UK

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The autumn chill continued across the UK on Sunday, with temperatures plummeting overnight.

The Met Office predicted that Saturday would the coldest night of the season so far, with lows of -5C in Scotland and Northern Ireland and just above freezing in the rest of the UK.

Both urban and rural areas saw temperatures fall, with a widespread grass frost developing.

Jonathan Vautrey, Met Office meteorologist, said it will be a crisp and chilly start to Sunday across much of the UK.

But there will be plenty of autumnal sunshine, with temperatures between 9C and 13C, and generally light winds.

“You may though still need to layer if you are heading outside,” Mr Vautrey said.

“Temperatures are not seeing much higher than 9C to 13C for most of us, which is actually a touch below where we would normally expect to be at this time of the year.”

Northern Scotland could see continuing showers, with an isolated shower for the coasts of west Wales and East Anglia.

Just a week ago, sunseekers in parts of England and Wales were basking in an unseasonable warm spell, with highs of nearly 26C.

It was the warmest October day for five years last Sunday, when temperatures reached 25.8C in Kew Gardens, Surrey, with the average for October in London usually 17C.