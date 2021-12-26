In Pictures: 2021 – from storms to searing sun and back again

All the best weather images from the past 12 months.

Pa
Sunday 26 December 2021 09:22
Huge waves crash against the lighthouse in Seaham Harbour, County Durham, during Storm Arwen (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Huge waves crash against the lighthouse in Seaham Harbour, County Durham, during Storm Arwen (Owen Humphreys/PA)
(PA Wire)

The weather has taken the UK on a wild ride in 2021, from flooding and snow in January to baking temperatures in the summer and a fierce storm in December.

Storm Christoph kicked off the year with a bang, as homes were flooded amid heavy downpours and some areas were blanketed in snow.

The streets of Lymm in Cheshire were flooded after overnight heavy rain (Joe Giddens/PA)
(PA Wire)
Further north in Northumberland, the storm brought heavy snow (Owen Humphreys/PA)
(PA Wire)

There was more snow later in the month as the Met Office said it was the coldest January across the UK in 10 years.

Recommended

People walk in the snow near Knaresborough Viaduct in North Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)
(PA Wire)
Kayachia Widdas and her dog Ozzy look at a snow plough in Bowes, County Durham, as heavy snow falls (Owen Humphreys/PA)
(PA Wire)

The UK recorded its coldest night of the winter on February 9 but it did not stop young and old alike from enjoying some fun in the snow.

The Crompton family have a snowball fight at Bamburgh Castle in Northumberland (Owen Humphreys/PA)
(PA Wire)

But the arrival of British Summer Time saw the weather shift, coinciding with a relaxation of coronavirus lockdown measures in England

Spring weather Mar 30th 2021
(PA Wire)
Spring weather Mar 30th 2021
(PA Wire)

But the further loosening of restrictions in May was less inviting weather-wise, with rain and wind hitting parts of the UK.

People buffeted by the wind while crossing the Millennium Bridge, London (Yui Mok/PA)
(PA Wire)
A very wet seafront in Southsea, Hampshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)
(PA Wire)

However by July, things had really heated up as Northern Ireland recorded its highest ever temperature of 31.2C in Ballywatticock, in County Down and with people packing UK beaches.

Bournemouth beach in Dorset was packed (Ben Birchall/PA)
(PA Wire)
Sunbathers make the most of the mini heatwave in New Brighton, Wirral (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Wire)

The UK also enjoyed a warm start to September as pupils headed back to school.

Hathersage swimming pool in the Hope Valley, Peak District (Danny Lawson/PA)
(PA Wire)
A woman soaks up the sun on the South Bank, London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
(PA Wire)

After a mild and quiet autumn, Storm Arwen created major disruption in the north of England and Scotland.

The Met Office said wind speeds hit 98mph at Brizlee Wood in Northumberland

Huge waves crash the against the sea wall and Roker Lighthouse in Sunderland on Saturday morning (Owen Humphreys/PA)
(PA Wire)

Recommended

The clubhouse roof lies on the pitch at Chester le Street Town FC in County Durham (Tom Wilkinson/PA)
(PA Wire)
A house is covered in snow on the A53 close to Buxton (Jacob King/PA)
(PA Wire)

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in