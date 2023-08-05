Jump to content

In Pictures: Storm Antoni batters UK as events are cancelled

The weather forced organisers of outdoor events to abandon their plans.

Pa
Saturday 05 August 2023 18:17
Waves crash against the shore in Portland, Dorset (James Manning/PA)
Waves crash against the shore in Portland, Dorset (James Manning/PA)
(PA Wire)

A danger to life warning has been issued as Storm Antoni hits parts of the UK, bringing heavy rain and strong winds.

Falling trees, riptides and inadequate building structures are some of the dangers people should look out for during the amber wind warning, the Met Office said.

The amber warning, which indicates flying debris is possible and could lead to injuries or danger to life, is in place for south-western areas of England and Wales.

