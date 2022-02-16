In Pictures: Winds whip up as UK faces back-to-back storms
Storm Dudley will be followed on Friday by Storm Eunice, which could be even more damaging, forecasters said.
Gusts of up to 90mph have been forecast for parts of the UK, with weather warnings issued for two storms coming in the space of a few days.
The Met Office said power cuts and transport disruption are expected as Storm Dudley grows stronger.
It will be followed on Friday by Storm Eunice, which could be even more damaging, with stronger winds than Dudley, heavy snow and possible blizzard conditions.
The Met Office issued an amber weather warning for strong winds caused by Storm Dudley covering central Scotland, parts of Northern Ireland and northern England above Hull.
It is expected to last until midnight, with yellow warnings for wind as far south as Birmingham.
Thursday is expected to offer some respite for most, but Storm Eunice was predicted to be even more challenging for many, this time affecting the southern half of the UK on Friday.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.