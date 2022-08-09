Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

How to stay safe in the extreme heat

The Met Office has issued a four-day warning for extreme temperatures this week.

Emily Beament
Tuesday 09 August 2022 12:24
A man lying in the shade of a tree (Yui Mok/PA)
A man lying in the shade of a tree (Yui Mok/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Met Office has issued a new amber warning for extreme heat for the coming days.

As the UK braces for 35C or above in some spots, people are being advised to stay safe with simple measures:

– Look out for those who may struggle to keep themselves cool and hydrated, particularly older people, those with underlying conditions and people who live alone;

– Those who live alone are being encouraged to ask a friend or relative to phone to check they are not have having difficulties during extreme heat;

– Stay cool indoors by closing curtains in rooms that face the sun, and remember it might be cooler outdoors;

Recommended

People cooling down in Weston Super Mare in July (Robert Timoney/Alamy/PA)

– Get medical advice if you are concerned about an uncomfortably hot house affecting your or someone else’s health;

– Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated and avoid excess alcohol;

– Never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially babies, young children or animals;

– Try to keep out of the sun between 11am-3pm, when the sun’s UV rays are strongest;

– If you have to go out in the heat, try to walk in the shade, apply sunscreen and wear a wide-brimmed hat;

– Avoid physical activity in the hottest parts of the day;

– Carry water when travelling;

Recommended

– Check the latest weather forecast and temperature warnings; and

– While going for a swim can be a good way to cool down, people are warned to head for lifeguarded swimming sites, to remember water is often much colder than it looks, not to go too far from the shore or swim against currents, and to always take a friend.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in