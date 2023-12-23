Port of Dover wait times at 60 minutes as travellers seek Christmas getaway

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Travellers making cross-Channel journeys at the port of Dover have been urged to prepare for potential long waits as Christmas getaway disruption continues across the country.

P&O Ferries said there were estimated wait times of 60 minutes at border control.

The port has attributed the delay to a surge in demand for ferries after the Channel Tunnel rail link was closed on Thursday due to unscheduled industrial action by French workers, which ruined the travel plans of tens of thousands of people.

The ferry company advised travellers in a post on X: “There is an estimated wait time of 60mins to reach border control after entering the port.

“There are limited toilet facilities, we recommend stopping en route.

“Please come prepared with refreshments to make your wait more comfortable. Thank you for your patience.”

P&O Ferries apologised for delays, telling customers: “Please accept our sincere apologies for the waiting time you are currently experiencing.

“We are working hard with the authorities involved to improve the situation and would like to assure you that you will be accommodated on the next available sailing once you get through.”

Road congestion was likely to have peaked on Friday afternoon as drivers embarking on leisure trips competed for road space with commuters and business traffic.

The A66 in Cumbria is closed in both directions between the A595 south (Bridgefoot) and the A595 north (Cockermouth) due to a serious collision.

Traffic has been diverted via local routes causing delays.

The M20 motorway in Kent has reopened between junctions 8 and 9 after it was closed due to Operation Brock, which involves organising a queue for freight traffic during disruption to cross-Channel services.

Eurostar, which operates passenger services to and from London St Pancras, is operating two extra services per day between London and Paris up to and including Christmas Eve to help people whose trains were cancelled on Thursday.

Vehicle-carrying train service Eurotunnel is running its usual timetable but is only accepting customers who have pre-booked.

On the domestic railway, disruption from strong winds remained following chaos caused by Storm Pia on Thursday.

The Elizabeth line suffered severe delays on Friday afternoon between London Paddington, Reading and Heathrow Airport after two trains broke down.

Network Rail said disruption was expected between Mansfield and Worksop for the end of the day, as well as between Birmingham New Street and Lichfield Trent Valley, caused by damage to the overhead electric wires in the Aston area of Birmingham.

No LNER trains served Inverness on Friday morning.

ScotRail services were suspended between Inverness and Wick, Tain, Ardgay and Lairg.

The Met Office has warned there could be more weather-related travel issues in parts of the UK this weekend.

Christmas Eve travel plans could be ruined with heavy winds set to batter parts of the country ahead of a rain-soaked December 25.

Gusts as high as 60 to 70 mph are due to hit the north of Scotland and northern and central areas of England.

Two separate yellow wind warnings have been issued, saying people should expect travel disruption, damage to buildings and power cuts, while the rest of the country may see showers.

A yellow warning for rain covers much of Wales, with forecasters warning flooding and travel disruption is possible.

Network Rail warned severe weather was likely to impact some ScotRail routes on Saturday.

The RAC estimated 13.5 million leisure journeys by car would take place across the UK between Friday and Sunday, up 20% on the three days before Christmas Day last year.

Motorists were advised to travel before 11am or after 6pm if possible to reduce the chance of being stuck in long queues.