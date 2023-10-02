Jump to content

Met Office warns of heavy rain and potential flooding across Scotland

The national weather service has issued warnings covering from 3am on Wednesday until midnight on Friday.

Ryan McDougall
Monday 02 October 2023 17:58
Weather warnings have been issued for parts of Scotland (Ben Birchall/PA)
Two yellow warnings of heavy rain have been issued by the Met Office in Scotland.

Scots have been warned of flooding and potential road closures due to the heavy rain, with the first weather warning in place from Wednesday October 4 from 3am, expected to last until about midnight.

The Met Office has warned of a “small chance” that homes and businesses could be flooded or damaged as a result, with a “slight” warning of power cuts also issued.

Impacted areas include Glasgow, Greenock, Ayrshire and Stirling, as well as much of Argyll and Bute.

A second yellow weather warning warns of heavy and persistent rain expected from 3pm on Thursday until midnight on Friday.

The affected area is also expected to increase to cover Glasgow, Ayrshire, Argyll and Bute, Dumfries and Galloway, Stirling, parts of the Highlands and Hebrides.

