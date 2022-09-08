Warning for rain in place as wet weather set to continue

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Britons can expect another wet morning on Thursday with heavy rain forecast for many parts of the UK.

The Met Office has put a yellow warning for rain in place from 4am to 10am in an area of Scotland stretching from Edinburgh up to Aberdeen.

The Met Office warns the heavy rainfall could bring a chance of some flooding and disruption, with those affected urged to take care when travelling.

Heavy rain with a chance of hail and thunder is also forecast for London and the east of England, moving northwards throughout the day.

The rainfall is likely to persist throughout the evening, before clearing up across most of the nation on Friday and into the weekend.