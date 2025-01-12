Temperatures hit minus 13.9C overnight but cold spell coming to an end

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Temperatures dropped to minus 13.9C overnight on Saturday, but the cold spell is coming to an end.

Kinbrace in northern Scotland saw the lowest overnight temperature with minus 13.9C, while Cavendish in Suffolk hit minus 7.8C and Hawarden Airport in Wales dropped to minus 2.2C, the Met Office said.

Freezing fog settled on areas of south-east England and Northern Ireland on Sunday morning, which could cause icy conditions, but it was expected to clear by the afternoon, Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said.

It comes after temperatures plummeted to minus 18.9C on Saturday morning in Altnaharra, Scotland, and was the UK’s coldest January night in 15 years.

The average low in northern Scotland for this time of year is about 0.3C, while for England, overnight lows are about 1.5C to 1.6C.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has extended its cold weather health alert for all of England until Tuesday.

Amber alerts have been extended and will now run until January 14, meaning a rise in deaths, particularly among those aged 65 and over or with health conditions, is likely, the agency said.

On Sunday, temperatures might reach 2C or 3C in the south east, while areas across the far west could see 6C-9C, and for the vast majority it will be between 5C and 7C, which Mr Dewhurst said was “generally on the chilly side”.

Overnight on Sunday is when the milder air will arrive, by the end of the night temperatures in Northern Ireland and western Scotland could be between 9C and 10C, while most places will be between minus 1C and 3C, which is not as cold compared to recent nights, he added.

Next week is set to start with a north and south split with the temperatures and weather, with Northern Ireland and the northern half of the country cloudy with outbreaks patchy rain and between 9C and 12C, while the central and southern areas drier and between 5C and 8C.

Tuesday will be similar, but potentially drier with temperatures between 11-12C in the north and 8-9C in the south.

Mr Dewhurst said: “(It will be) back to average temperatures generally for the time of year.”