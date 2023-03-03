Jump to content

Snow and ice warnings as cold snap set to sweep in

Yellow weather warnings are in place from early Monday morning to late Tuesday across northern Scotland and north east England.

Lauren Shirreff
Friday 03 March 2023 11:40
A yellow warning of snow and ice has been issued for Scotland and areas of northern England (Paul Campbell/PA)
Snow and ice warnings have been issued for parts of the UK next week as a cold snap is expected to sweep the country.

Yellow weather warnings are in place from early Monday morning to late Tuesday across northern Scotland and north east England, with the Yorkshire and Humber area also covered by a larger yellow weather warning on Tuesday.

Temperatures are set to plummet across the whole country at the start of next week with lows of -3C in Scotland and -2C expected in the north west and east of England.

Meanwhile, the Met Office has warned of travel disruption  in the affected areas due to the snow, with roads and railways expected to be icy.

High ground areas of northern Scotland can expect the most snow, with a possibility of 5-10 cm of snowfall by the end of the day, but it is also likely in low ground areas.

Chris Almond, the Met Office’s deputy chief meteorologist, said: “Very cold air will spread across the UK from late on Sunday through early next week.

“This brings with it snow even to low levels in the north and east through Monday and Tuesday, and in excess of 10cm could accumulate, most likely on high ground in the north, but also settling for a time at lower levels.

“With freezing overnight temperatures and the risk of ice, there’s a risk of some travel disruption and wintry hazards are likely to persist through much of next week, even further south for a time, so keep an eye on the Met Office forecast for the latest information.”

An area of high pressure that has been keeping the weather mild is expected to move west at the start of next week, allowing cold, northerly winds to sweep across the UK.

Temperatures are likely to stay well below average for early springtime throughout much of next week, with the chance of snow further south into England growing from Wednesday onwards.

The exact position and timing of the wintry weather could change as milder air attempts to move in from the south west.

The UK Health Security Agency has also issued Level 2 and Level 3 Cold Weather Alerts for the whole of England ahead of next week.

It means the UKHSA is encouraging people to stay warm and look out for those most at risk from the effects of the weather, such as people with medical conditions or over the age of 65.

