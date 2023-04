Bank holiday weekend bringing warmer weather but threat of rain

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Warmer weather and sunshine are forecast across much of the UK for the bank holiday weekend, but the threat of rain remains in parts of the country.

The Met Office said many people will experience dry, bright and warm conditions, reaching up to 20 or 21C in southern areas.

But the threat of slow-moving, heavy showers and even the chance of thunder means not everybody can bank on the holiday weather.

Chief meteorologist Matthew Lehnert said: “After many areas saw below average temperatures earlier in the week, temperatures are rising across much of the UK as warmer air is drawn northeast from the North Atlantic.

“This has brought a lot of moisture too which will help trigger showers as well as allow some low cloud to affect some coasts.

“With light winds, showers that do develop will be slow-moving and lead to some heavy downpours, accompanied by hail and thunder at times.”

The heaviest showers on Saturday are expected across Northern Ireland, north east Wales and central England.

Much of the UK, with the exception of central and south east England, is expected to see showers on Sunday, but by Monday drier conditions are forecast to develop from the west.

Monday’s showers will become concentrated across eastern areas.

While temperatures have risen in most areas, Scotland is expected to see a cooler day on Saturday before returning closer to average temperatures on Sunday and Monday.

High pressure through the early part of next week is likely to keep the number of showers down.

Early predictions for next weekend suggest a mixture of sunshine and showers for the coronation.

London, and most of southern England, is expected to see sunshine and showers, which could be heavy at times. Temperatures are expected to reach 17-20C.

Elsewhere, the forecast is for slightly cooler weather with cloud, sunny spells and light rain throughout the weekend.