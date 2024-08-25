Sunny and dry bank holiday Monday forecast for most areas

Support truly

Most of the UK will be dry and sunny on bank holiday Monday before conditions become warmer but more unsettled in some parts of the country through the week, forecasters have said.

The Met Office said there will be a “mixed start” to Monday, with morning showers in parts of Scotland and northern England, but the cloud cover is expected to quickly clear.

Temperatures will be generally warm, with highs of 23C expected in London, 20C in Plymouth and 17C in Glasgow.

They said the “warming trend” will continue for Tuesday and Wednesday, although showery rain is forecast in northern England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said Monday afternoon’s good weather is thanks to a “brief ridge of high pressure” moving in from the west.

In an online forecast, he said: “Showers will be few and far between.

“Most places will be dry and – in the sunshine with lighter winds – it will feel warmer as well, with temperatures higher for many.”

Wet and windy weather is expected to spread across parts of Scotland, north-west England and Northern Ireland throughout Monday evening with strong winds in the west.

Central England is expected to see the most summer sun, Mr Dewhurst added.

On Tuesday, London could see peaks of 25C with temperatures in the high teens expected further north where rain and strong winds is also likely.

Mr Dewhurst said: “It’s a wet day ahead for parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland as this weather system just slowly pushes a little further south and eastwards, bringing rain into north-west England as well as Wales and perhaps northern coasts of Devon and Cornwall as well.

“To the south-east of this, the southerly winds will draw in some quite warm air.”

This band of showers is expected to slowly move away eastwards, ushering in drier conditions on Wednesday.

The Met Office said temperatures should be even warmer, with 28C possible in London, 24C in Cardiff, 20C in Edinburgh and 19C in Belfast.

Over the weekend, the aftermath of Storm Lilian brought scattered downpours in northern and western areas.

Mr Dewhurst said: “Sunday was quite an unsettled day across the UK – cool and cloudy with outbreaks of rain pushing eastwards and quite windy too.”