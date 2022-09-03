Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Rain warning for Northern Ireland and Scotland as flood alerts announced

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency has issued alerts ahead of forecast heavy rains.

Craig Paton
Saturday 03 September 2022 12:06
The yellow weather warning was expanded on Saturday (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The yellow weather warning was expanded on Saturday (Andrew Matthews/PA)
(PA Archive)

A yellow weather warning has been announced for Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland amid forecasts of heavy rain and possible thunderstorms.

The Met Office extended its warning on Saturday morning to include parts of central and western Scotland.

The warning is expected to be in place for all of Saturday in Scotland, with 30 to 40mm of rain likely and a low risk of between 80 and 100mm falling, causing localised flooding, according to the Met Office.

A further warning, encompassing Fife, Tayside, the north-east of Scotland and parts of the northern Highlands, has been issued for Sunday, and is expected to be in effect from midnight to 3pm.

Recommended

In Northern Ireland, a yellow warning for rain is in place until midnight on Saturday and between 2am and 11am on Sunday.

The Met Office also warned “torrential” downpours meant some flooding of homes and businesses was likely while the could also be disruption to power supplies and transport.

There is also the potential for thunderstorm activity and lightning strikes.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) issued flood alerts for the whole of the country except the Western Isles and parts of the north-west Highlands ahead of the forecast heavy rain over the weekend.

Of the alert in place in west-central Scotland, Sepa said: “Periods of heavy rain on Saturday could cause flooding impacts from surface water and small watercourses. Particularly at risk are urban areas and the transport network.

“Impacts may include flooding to low-lying land and roads, with difficult driving conditions. Isolated properties may also be at risk.

“Due to the localised nature of the heaviest rain, impacts may be isolated, with not all locations being affected.”

Recommended

The Republic of Ireland’s weather service, Met Eireann, issued an orange warning for intense rainfall up to 50mm expected on Sunday morning, with squalls likely for Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo and Waterford.

The orange warning was in place from 4am to 8am on Sunday, with a less severe yellow warning issued for much of the country overnight from Saturday.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in