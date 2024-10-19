Great South Run cancelled over safety concerns as Storm Ashley heads for UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Sunday’s Great South Run has been cancelled because of high winds and rain expected from Storm Ashley, organisers have said.

Great Run, which organises the annual 10-mile race in Portsmouth, Hampshire, said weather conditions had not improved to a point where they could “safely stage” the event.

Great Run said the forecasted winds could compromise “event infrastructure, including our medical facilities” and that high tide levels, exposure along the seafront sections of the route and “potential debris” posed safety concerns.

The Met Office issued weather warnings for wind after gusts of 80mph were forecast in worst affected areas on Sunday, ahead of the first named storm of the season.

An amber warning is in place for the north-west of Scotland from 9am until midnight, and a yellow warning for the entirety of Scotland and Northern Ireland, and parts of north-west England and Wales between 3am and midnight.

The weather service warned that “injuries and danger to life is likely from large waves and beach material being thrown on to coastal roads, sea fronts and properties” in affected areas.

Damage to buildings, power cuts and disruption to public and road transport are also likely, the Met Office said.

Of Sunday’s forecast for western Scotland, Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGiver said: “Those kinds of wind gusts could cause considerable disruption, damage to buildings, transport disruptions of the ferry crossings, for example.

“And also the risk to coastal communities of flooding because these winds coincide with high tides, so that risk is especially great.”

A yellow warning for wind has also been issued for Monday between midnight and 9am for northern Scotland, including Orkney and Shetland.

The Met Office has advised people in affected areas to check and plan how to secure loose items outside their properties, prepare for potential power cuts by considering gathering torches and batteries and staying up to date with the forecast.

Transport Scotland has warned of likely disruption to public transport, including the country’s ferry network.

A statement said: “A windy period is expected across the whole of the UK on Sunday and into Monday, but across parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland, north-west England and north-west Wales there is an increased chance of some disruption.

“These strong winds in conjunction with high spring tides may cause some disruption.”

Families travelling during the October school holidays have been advised to check for cancellations.

Train operator ScotRail also issued advice ahead of expected disruption on Sunday, urging those travelling to check their services are still running.

Scott Prentice, the strategy and planning director at the operator said: “In order to keep our customers and staff safe, speed restrictions will be in place as a precautionary measure on some routes in Scotland, which will mean longer journey times.

“Customers should check their journey before setting off, and keep an eye on our website, app or social media feeds for live updates.”

As of Saturday afternoon, the Environment Agency’s website listed 37 active flood warnings, meaning flooding is expected, and 127 flood alerts, meaning flooding is possible.

The warnings include multiple areas of the River Severn, the south Cornwall coast and the Wye Estuary.