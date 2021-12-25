Warning of blizzard-like conditions as Met Office issues yellow weather warning

The white Christmas continues as Boxing Day is forecast to see snow fall across parts of Scotland.

Dan Barker
Saturday 25 December 2021 22:15
Snowfall in Leadhills, South Lanarkshire (Jane Barlow/PA)
Snowfall in Leadhills, South Lanarkshire (Jane Barlow/PA)
(PA Wire)

Parts of Scotland could see blizzard-like conditions, forecasters have warned, as the white Christmas continues into Boxing Day.

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for snow in parts of the country, with the most severe snow in the more hilly parts.

A Met Office spokesman said: “As an area of rain moves northwards, it looks like turning to snow over parts of northern England, and then southern and central Scotland.

“Accumulations of 2-4 cm of snow are possible above 200 metres and 5-10 cm above 300 metres.

Recommended

“Coupled with strong winds, gusting to 35 to 45 mph in places, this is likely to lead to some difficult travel conditions across higher Pennine and Cumbrian routes, as well as the Southern Uplands, during the early hours of Sunday.

“Temporary blizzard conditions may be encountered above around 300 or 400 metres elevation. These conditions will probably move into some hillier central parts of Scotland during Sunday morning, while snow turns back to rain further south.”

The weather service said areas of Scotland, including Clackmannanshire, Falkirk, Perth and Kinross, and Stirling would be affected.

The yellow warning, which stretches north from England, is expected to end at midday.

On Saturday, the service said it had been a white Christmas for parts of the UK as people in Shetland and eastern Scotland woke up to a blanket of snow.

Aboyne in Aberdeenshire and Strathallan in Perthshire had snowfall overnight.

Video on Twitter, posted by the Braemar, Ballater and Deeside Weather Page, showed substantial snowfall in Braemar.

On Twitter, the Met Office said: “We’ve already seen some #snow in Shetland, parts of eastern Scotland.”

Recommended

And the December weather did not stop those wanting a festive dip braving the sea on Christmas Day, including at Portobello Beach in Edinburgh.

And in Montrose, Angus, swimmers also took a dip in the bitterly cold waters on Christmas Day.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in