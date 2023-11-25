Widespread frost as overnight temperatures fall across the UK

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Temperatures fell well below freezing across large parts of the UK overnight.

Met Office figures said Eskdalemuir in Dumfries & Galloway saw the lowest recorded overnight temperature as it reached minus 6C early on Saturday with parts of Scotland forecast to remain well below freezing into Saturday morning.

Sennybridge in Powys dropped to minus 5C overnight with many other rural areas seeing similar temperatures.

The first widespread frost of the autumn for much of the UK saw sub-zero temperatures as far south as Somerset with only the north of Scotland and parts of the east and south west of England staying widely above freezing overnight.

After a cold, frosty start, Saturday will be a mainly dry day with light winds and plenty of sunny spells.

Met Office meteorologist Annie Shuttleworth said: “There will be a crisp but sunny start to the weekend for many areas and it will still be a little cloudy across the east coast.

“Showers will come and go across parts of Norfolk as well as northern Scotland.”

Much of Scotland is expected to see a maximum temperature of around 4C with the rest of the UK reaching a high of 6C or 7C before dropping back as night falls with the east of England likely to see another frost.

A rainy day is forecast for many on Sunday and Monday before becoming colder again with widespread overnight frosts before some brighter skies on Tuesday and the risk of snow in places later in the week.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Dan Harris said: “Early next week, following a brief more unsettled interlude, we expect to see a return to widely cold but quiet conditions.

“Some rain, or showers, are likely to affect some parts of the east coast, and these could turn increasingly wintry over higher ground areas towards the middle of the week.”

He added: “It does look as though there will be a trend towards something more unsettled, as areas of cloud and rain attempt to move across the UK.

“At present, the most likely outcome beyond midweek is that rain from the west slowly moves east, with snow possible over higher ground, and a continued risk of showers over eastern parts.

“However, there is a chance that a more active weather system arrives from the southwest, which would bring more widespread rain, stronger winds, and the potential for more significant snowfall should the air over the UK become sufficiently cold ahead of it.”