In Pictures: UK battered by further wind and rain as Storm Jocelyn follows Isha

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The UK is being pounded by more wind and rain from Storm Jocelyn.

The Met Office has issued amber and yellow weather warnings for wind covering much of the UK – together with yellow warnings for rain in parts of western and southern Scotland, and north-west England.

Jocelyn comes shortly after Storm Isha left two people dead and one seriously injured.

Met Office chief meteorologist Steve Willington said Storm Jocelyn, named by Met Eireann, could cause more disruption than Storm Isha.

Road journeys are also likely to be affected by the storm.

Parts of York were affected by flooding.

Gusts of 80mph could be experienced in exposed areas, with 40-50mm of rain possible over higher ground, the forecaster said.