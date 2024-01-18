Wind warnings issued as snow and ice again close hundreds of schools

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Heavy snow and sub-zero temperatures have closed hundreds of schools, some for a fourth day, as forecasters issued further weather warnings for the weekend.

Much of the UK endured temperatures below freezing overnight, with preliminary data from the Met Office indicating the mercury fell to as low as minus 13.6C at Tulloch Bridge in the Highlands.

It comes after the UK had its coldest night of the winter so far on Tuesday into Wednesday, when Dalwhinnie in the Highlands experienced a temperature of minus 14C.

Amber and yellow warnings for snow and ice cover parts of the UK on Thursday, while a yellow weather warning for wind has been issued for Sunday across the UK – except Shetland and south east England.

The warning runs for 24 hours from 6am on Sunday, and the Met Office warned winds of up to 70mph could hit exposed coasts, with up to 60mph inland.

An amber warning for snow across northern Scotland, the Orkney and Shetland Islands is in place until 6pm on Thursday, with the potential for up to 20cm more snowfall.

All schools are closed in Orkney and Shetland on Thursday amid the wintry conditions, with many of them having now been shut all week.

In addition, more than 200 schools and nurseries are closed on Thursday across the Highland region, around 130 are shut in Aberdeenshire and nine in Moray, while many others had delayed starts.

Other parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland have a yellow snow and ice warning spanning the whole of Thursday, while the north and north west of the UK are likely to see further wintry outbreaks over the next 24 hours.

Separate, shorter snow and ice warnings were in place for Wales and south-west England until 11am on Thursday, and in eastern England until midday.

Met Office chief meteorologist Jason Kelly said: “With deep snow already lying on the ground for many in the northern half of the UK, we’re going to see a significant topping up of totals over the next couple of days, especially for those in the north of Scotland.

“Within the amber warning area, an additional 15-20cm of snow is possible in a few locations.

“Strengthening northwesterly winds will also cause some lying snow to drift, potentially bringing some additional hazards, such as temporary blizzard conditions.”

Travel warnings are also in place across Scotland.

On the railways, ScotRail said its local stopping Dundee-Arbroath, Montrose-Inverurie and Inverness-Elgin trains will not run on Thursdau, while services between Inverness and Edinburgh/Glasgow will take 30 minutes longer.

Scotland’s transport minister Fiona Hyslop said: “We know from recent severe weather events that it’s important to plan ahead if you are looking to travel. With the Met Office issuing an updated amber warning for snow in the North Highlands and Northern Isles, travel planning becomes vital.

“Police Scotland is warning of a high risk of disruption for the parts of the country covered by the amber warning, but yellow warnings can also be impactful and cause delays. Please allow extra time for your journey and consider if it can be delayed until conditions have improved.”

She added: “Winter resilience plans have been in full effect with teams across Scotland working overnight to grit the trunk road network for essential journeys. Local roads may also be impacted, so please make sure your route is available, follow the travel advice from Police Scotland and drive to the conditions.”

National Rail warned the wintry weather could affect train journeys on Thursday.

In Northern Ireland, people have been urged not to travel unless it is “absolutely essential” because of limited gritting of the roads in zero-degree temperatures as public sector workers walk out in the biggest strike in the region’s recent history.

Another frosty night is forecast into Friday, and while it will be breezier with more cloud in places, lows of minus 10C will again be likely in some areas.