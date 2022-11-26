Warnings of heavy rain and strong winds during last weekend of November

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Heavy rain and strong winds are expected to batter parts of the UK on the last weekend of November.

The Met Office has issued yellow warnings for rain in parts of Wales, parts of Scotland and areas in southern England.

The warnings in Wales and England come into force at 2pm on Saturday and will remain in place until 3am on Sunday.

The warning in Scotland is in place from midday until midnight on Saturday.

The areas of England and Wales covered by the weather warning – which include Cardiff, Swansea, Portsmouth and Cornwall – can expect as much as 40-60 mm of rain, particularly over hills in south Wales and south-west England.

The rain will be accompanied by strong winds, with gusts of 45-55mph expected over hills and around coasts.

Forecasters are warning that buses and trains will probably be affected, with journey times taking longer, while flooding of homes and businesses is possible.

In Scotland, the warning covers Angus, Clackmannanshire, Dundee, Perth and Kinross, Stirling, and Argyll and Bute.

Forecasters say 20-30mm of rain is expected with 45mm possible on high ground, and given the saturated ground there is a risk of some localised flooding.