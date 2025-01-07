Flights disrupted and schools closed for second day as wintry weather continues

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Flights have been cancelled and schools closed for a second day as wintry weather continues to affect many parts of Scotland.

Met Office yellow weather warnings for snow and ice for northern and western Scotland – including the northern and western isles – remain in place until 12pm on Wednesday.

The forecasters said there is a likelihood of roads and railways being disrupted, and icy patches forming on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

Sleet and snow showers are expected to continue for the rest of Tuesday and into Wednesday morning, bringing accumulations of 5-10cm of snow on higher ground in the north and 2-5cm elsewhere.

Aberdeen International Airport confirmed they had been working throughout the night to “clear snow and de-ice the airfield”, but that due to freezing weather they had been forced to “pause” operations.

A number of flights were cancelled on Tuesday morning, but shortly after 10am the airport confirmed that “operations have now resumed at the airport”.

On Monday, airline companies based at the airport had to cancel and delay flights as they have been unable to de-ice planes, with many being rerouted through Edinburgh Airport.

A spokesman for Aberdeen International Airport said: “We understand how frustrating delays can be, especially during challenging weather conditions.

“While the airport is responsible for de-icing runways and taxiways to ensure safe take-offs and landings, the de-icing of individual aircraft is managed by the airlines and their contracted ground handling teams.

“Aberdeen International Airport has remained open and operational due to the hard work of our team in maintaining the airfield.”

Morning flights to Stavanger, Bergen and Amsterdam were among those cancelled on Tuesday, and the airport has advised all travellers to check the status of their flight with their airline.

There has also been a second day of school and nursery closures in Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highland councils, with dozens remaining closed due to inclement weather.

Many schools that are opening have delayed their start times, and a number have been forced to divert or cancel school transport as a result of road conditions.

On Monday, more than 80 schools and nurseries were closed on what should have been the first day back for pupils after the festive break.

A number of roads have also been closed due to snow, with snow gates being closed on the A93, B947 and A939.

The disruption on Tuesday comes after days of wintry weather, which has caused travel widespread travel disruption throughout Scotland since the new year.

Temperatures dropped to minus 13.3C at Loch Glascarnoch in the Highlands on Sunday night according to Met Office data, making it the coldest night in the UK so far this winter.