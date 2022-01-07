Overnight snow brings disruption for motorists

Motorists are facing challenging driving conditions with snow falling across many parts of Scotland.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of snow and ice for much of Scotland, warning that frequent sleet, hail and snow showers may lead to some disruption to travel.

Traffic Scotland reported that heavy snow overnight is affecting many routes, including the M77 and M74, and urged drivers to take extra care.

It said multiple vehicles had been stuck on the M8 eastbound off-slip at junction 16 in Glasgow due to difficult driving conditions at around 6.40am, with gritters deployed to the scene.

The incident was later cleared.

Bear North West Trunk Roads said there is snow on routes including the A82 in the Glencoe and Tyndrum area, the A9 and the A83.

It was a wintry scene at Rannoch Station on the West Highland Line (Clive Marshall/PA) (PA Wire)

Meanwhile, police in East Dunbartonshire tweeted: “Please take care if you need to head out in your car this morning.

“There are a number of vehicles abandoned throughout East Dunbartonshire due to the weather. Stay at home if you can, and travel later once the roads are a bit clearer.”

In the Highlands Grantown Grammar School and Kingussie High School were closed due to severe road conditions, while in South Lanarkshire several schools delayed opening until 10am.

A railway worker clears snow from the platform at Rannoch Station in the Highlands (Clive Marshall/PA) (PA Wire)

The Met Office warning is in force until midday on Friday and covers central Scotland, Tayside and Fife, south-west Scotland, Lothian and Borders, Strathclyde, Grampian and the Highlands.

It warns of a risk of icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, and says snow showers are likely.

The warning states: “Winds will be gusty around heavier showers and there is also a risk of lightning strikes from isolated thunderstorms in some coastal districts.”