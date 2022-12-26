Met Office warns more snow and ice on the way

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the north and east of Scotland.

The ice warning was set from 6pm on Monday December 26 and will last until 10pm on Tuesday, with travel disruption possible.

Wintry showers are forecast to lead to patchy ice on Monday night, followed by snow on Tuesday, mainly on higher routes.

Wind and rain in the west will move east as Tuesday morning progresses, falling as snow over parts of the country.

The snow is forecast to fall in higher parts of Scotland, with some places seeing up to 10cm (just under 4in).

The Met Office said: “Wintry showers will continue through this evening, gradually fading overnight into the early hours of Tuesday morning.

“Accumulating snow will be focused across Highland and Grampian overnight with a further 1-4 cm likely in places above around 150 metres, although patchy snow could accumulate at low levels, especially in the far north.”

Traffic Scotland has confirmed that gritters are out on the road and that ice and snow is already on several major roads, especially on the A82 and A87 in Invergarry, and has asked people to “plan ahead”.

Routes on the Scottish Borders have also been affected by black ice and snow on the A68 at Carter Bar and the A7 around Selkirk and Mosspaul.