Stronger winds ahead as weather set to turn ‘unsettled’ before weekend

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Grey and gloomy weather is forecast to continue this week before conditions turn more “unsettled” ahead of next weekend.

The Met Office said Monday and Tuesday would be “fairly benign”, with many across the UK continuing to see cloud and spots of rain.

Parts of England and Wales will see breaks in the cloud but temperatures are forecast to be “a bit chilly” with an average of 8C or 9C.

Tuesday is expected to be slightly brighter before Wednesday sees the beginning of “more unsettled” conditions.

Craig Snell, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “The middle of the week will see a mix of cloud, brightness and spots of rain.

“Overall, conditions are expected to become gradually more unsettled. But Thursday is where we will start to see a more significant change across the country.

“We’re expecting to see more rain accompanied by stronger winds. Temperatures will also be below par for what we usually see at this time of year.”

Friday’s forecast is expected to bring “more notable” wind and rain.

The strongest winds will be towards the north west of the UK but overall it will be much windier than it has been over the last few days.

Mr Snell said: “Temperatures are expected to remain mostly average, though parts of the north could see small spells of snow.

“We’re just keeping an eye on things for now.

“But overall conditions are expected to gradually become more unsettled as the week goes on. The working week across the entirety of the UK will start like it’s been for the last few days. But by the end things will be very different.”