Inmate stabbed at HMP Wandsworth, Met Police says

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

An inmate has been stabbed at HMP Wandsworth days after Daniel Khalife’s escape, the Metropolitan Police has said.

Police were called at around 3.20pm on Sunday to reports that an inmate had been assaulted inside the prison.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and a 24-year-old was taken to hospital to be treated for a stab wound.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed his condition was not life-threatening and no arrests have been made.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the attack are ongoing, the police added.

Khalife was arrested on a canal towpath in west London at 10.41am on Saturday after being pulled off a push bike by a plain-clothes counter-terrorism officer.

His capture followed a mass land and air search over four days after he went missing from the prison on Wednesday.

Prior to his alleged escape, Khalife was on remand at HMP Wandsworth after being charged with terror offences in January.

Khalife was charged with escaping from custody at HMP Wandsworth, the Metropolitan Police said on Sunday.

The 21-year-old will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

On Sunday, the Justice Secretary said around 40 inmates of HMP Wandsworth have been moved out of the Category B jail.

Alex Chalk told Sky’s Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips programme that a preliminary investigation into London’s Victorian prison had found that the relevant procedures and security staff were in place.

But he said dozens of individuals on remand have been moved to different sites “out of an abundance of caution” amid questions over why a former soldier accused of a terror offence was not in the highest security prison.