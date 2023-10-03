Murder probe launched after man, 42, stabbed to death in Sutton

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A murder investigation has been launched after a 42-year-old man was stabbed to death in Sutton.

The man was found with stab injuries outside an address in Typhoon Way at around 9pm on Monday, the Metropolitan Police said.

He was treated at the scene by the London Ambulance Service.

Despite the efforts of medical professionals he died as a result of his injuries.

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill, police said.

She remains in police custody.

The force added that a crime scene remains in place at the scene and a post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

The investigation is led by Detective Chief Inspector Mike Nolan in Specialist Crime.

“Our investigation is in the very early stages,” he said.

“Specially trained officers are supporting the victim’s family and they have our assurances that officers will do everything we can to support them and bring to justice whoever is responsible for this senseless act of violence.

“We have spoken to a number of people, but I still want to hear from anyone who may have captured footage via their doorbell, car or camera, to come forward and speak to us as quickly as possible.”

Anyone with any information has been asked to call 101, or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.