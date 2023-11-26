Jump to content

Serving Met officer charged with attempted rape allegedly committed 10 years ago

Sergeant Elliot Butler will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Ellie Ng
Sunday 26 November 2023 09:30
(PA Archive)

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with attempted rape, which he allegedly committed 10 years ago, the force said.

Sergeant Elliot Butler, attached to the Central East Command Unit, was also charged with causing a male to engage in penetrative sexual activity.

The alleged offences are said to have taken place in 2013 when he was a Met Special Constable.

Sgt Butler was bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

He has been suspended from duty.

