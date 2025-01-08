What the papers say – January 8
Here are the biggest stories leading Wednesday’s front pages.
Fact-checking changes at social media company Meta lead the nation’s Wednesday papers.
The Financial Times and The Guardian splash on Mark Zuckerberg’s company moving away from third-party fact-checking in an attempt to build bridges with President-elect Donald Trump.
Meanwhile, the i says Mr Zuckerberg has joined X owner Elon Musk in criticising the EU and UK over online safety rules.
Elsewhere on social media, Metro leads on the Labour Party apologising after using a TikTok backing track with lyrics boasting about drugs and violence against women.
Whistleblowers have told a public enquiry special forces allegedly had a “deliberate policy” of executing Afghan civilians, the Daily Telegraph reports.
Both the Daily Mail and The Times report A&E departments across Britain are full due to a winter flu outbreak.
More than 700 current and former McDonalds employees are suing the fast-food giant over allegations teenagers were sexually abused, according to the Daily Mirror.
The Daily Express writes the UK’s wintry blast could bring temperatures as low as minus 20C.
The Sun splashes on a “cash crisis” on the popular soap opera Coronation Street, with Charlotte Jenkins the fifth star to leave in just a month.
Lastly, the Daily Star leads on advice from actor Brian Blessed, who gives readers tips on surviving a yeti attack.