Appeal to locate boy, 16, wanted on suspicion of Downham murder

A 16-year-old boy has been named as a murder suspect by the Metropolitan Police after a young man was fatally stabbed in south-east London.

Officers want to speak with George David, 16, in connection to the fatal stabbing of Gabriel Petrov Stoyanov, 21, in Downham on Friday, November 4.

David, from Downham, has links to Bromley and Orpington in south-east London.

He should not be approached by members of the public, said the force, which also released a photo of him.

Detective Chief Inspector Kelly Allen said: “Two arrests have been made as part of our investigation but we urgently need to speak to George David.

“Officers from across the Met are working to trace him.

“George, my message directly to you is that you must attend a police station immediately.

“We believe it’s possible George is being hidden or moved around by people he knows.

We will seek to arrest and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law DCI Kelly Allen

“My message to those people is that if you are working to frustrate our enquiries you should be very much aware of the trouble you could find yourself in.

“We will seek to arrest and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law.”

A murder investigation was launched after Gabriel was stabbed in Bromley Road, Downham following an incident shortly before midnight on November 4.

Police and ambulance workers attended and found Gabriel suffering from a stab injury.

He was taken to hospital but died the following afternoon.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of murder; he remains in custody at a south London police station.

A 14-year-old boy who was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of murder also remains in custody after a warrant for further detention was authorised.

Anyone who sees David is urged to call 999 immediately and reference CAD 8645/4 Nov.

Information as to his whereabouts can be given to 101 or tweeted @MetCC using the same reference.