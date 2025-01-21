Manhunt for killer of Citibank executive, 43, beaten to death in her flat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A woman who was found beaten to death in her flat in south-east London has been named as a vice president at financial giant Citibank.

Marianne Kilonzi, 43, who was vice president of trade and working capital sales at the corporation, was found dead in her apartment in Argyll Road in Woolwich at around 5.25pm on Friday.

The Metropolitan Police have launched a murder investigation and say a manhunt is under way for her killer.

Police were called to Ms Kilonzi’s address following a report of concerns for her welfare.

We believe the suspect was known to Marianne and there is no wider risk to the public DCI Suzanne Soren

Blunt force trauma and head injury were given as the cause of death at a post-mortem examination, which took place on Saturday, the force said.

Detectives believe Ms Kilonzi knew her attacker and they are trying to find “a named individual”, said DCI Suzanne Soren, of specialist crime south.

She added: “We believe the suspect was known to Marianne and there is no wider risk to the public.

“This is a tragic crime and our thoughts at this incredibly difficult time are with Marianne’s loved ones and colleagues.”

In a statement to the PA news agency, Ms Kilonzi’s employer, Citibank, said: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our colleague.

“Our thoughts are with Marianne’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

No arrests have been made.

The Metropolitan Police urge anyone with information which could help the investigation to call 101 quoting ref: CAD 5231/17Jan.