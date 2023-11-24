Man arrested after women followed and Uber driver stabbed in Clapham

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been arrested after women were followed in southwest London and an Uber driver was stabbed in Clapham.

The 22-year-old was held in Brixton just before 4.20am on Friday on suspicion of committing grievous bodily harm, having an offensive weapon and public order offences, the Metropolitan Police said.

The man, who is in custody, was arrested after someone called police after seeing a public appeal for a suspect.

Detective Superintendent Dan O’Sullivan said: “Firstly, I would like to thank the public for their assistance that led to this arrest. I know that many people will have been incredibly concerned about the details of these linked investigations. I want to reassure local residents that we are continuing to carry out extra reassurance patrols.

“I also want to be clear that our inquiries and our vigilance doesn’t end with this arrest. A team of dedicated detectives are continuing to carry out a thorough investigation.”

The first incident happened when a woman noticed a man with a knife following her along Sisters Avenue at about 4am on November 17 in Clapham.

She shouted as he got close and he ran off.

The second incident took place in Sumburgh Road, Balham, at about 1.40am on November 19 when a man approached a woman and grabbed her. She managed to escape.

An Uber driver was stabbed twice in the chest in Nightingale Lane, Clapham, at about 12.20am on Thursday.

His condition is not life-threatening or life-changing and he has been released from hospital.

Officers linked a suspect to the earlier offences from a description.

Police then saw a man approaching women at about 2.50am on Thursday at Clapham Common, near the Holy Trinity Church.

They chased him but he escaped in the direction of Clapham Common West Side.

The same officers recognised the man at 4.45am on a red bicycle; he was again chased and lost, this time in St John’s Road at the junction with Aliwal Road.