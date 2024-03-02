Women shot after suspect drops shotgun during Clapham police pursuit, force say

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two women were injured by shotgun pellets after a suspect dropped a firearm during a police pursuit in Clapham, the Metropolitan Police said.

At 4.55pm on Friday, officers were chasing two people riding a moped who had failed to stop in Clapham, south London.

The moped collided with a 27-year-old pedestrian and police said the vehicle crashed “a short while later”.

One of the suspects was carrying a shotgun and as the pair fled on foot, they dropped the firearm, they said.

On hitting the ground, it discharged and two women in the street, aged 27 and 36, were injured by shotgun pellets, police said.

They added that the women were “not deliberately targeted”.

All three victims have been released from hospital and the suspects remain at large.

Detective Chief Inspector Gemma Alger, specialist crime, said: “Our investigation to identify the two people responsible is at an early stage, but we will be relentless in following up every line of enquiry to arrest them.

“The suspects fled the scene on foot. Crime scenes remain in place in St Alphonsus Road as forensic searches are ongoing at premises where the suspects made off through gardens.

“The shotgun was recovered from the scene and this will also be subject to forensic analysis.

“I want to hear from anyone with information about the incident and any witnesses yet to speak with police. CCTV footage will form part of our investigation, and of course, I also want to hear from anyone who has dashcam footage that may assist the investigation.

“Local Officers will be in the area to provide reassurance to the local community”.