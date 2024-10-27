Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man charged with attempted murder after woman and two children stabbed

The Metropolitan Police said Kulvinder Ram, 48, will face Barkingside magistrates on Monday.

Jordan Reynolds
Sunday 27 October 2024 10:59
The woman and children were found injured when police were called to an address in Dagenham, east London, on Friday evening (PA)
A man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman, an eight-year-old girl and a two-year-old boy were stabbed in east London.

Police were called to First Avenue, Dagenham, at 5.35pm on Friday where they found the woman, aged in her 30s, and the children with stab injuries.

The Metropolitan Police said they were taken to hospital and none are in a life-threatening condition.

Kulvinder Ram, 48, of First Avenue, will appear from custody at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Monday charged with three counts of attempted murder, police said.

All parties involved were known to each other, the force added.

