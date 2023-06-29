Three Just Stop Oil protesters charged with trespass after disrupting Ashes test

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Three Just Stop Oil (JSO) protesters have been charged with aggravated trespass after invading the pitch at Lord’s during the second Ashes test.

The activists from the climate change group are alleged to have disrupted the cricket match on Wednesday.

Judit Murray, 69, Daniel Knorr, 21, and Jacob Bourne, 26, have been charged with aggravated trespass and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on July 31.

Metropolitan Police Superintendent Gerry Parker, said: “We will not tolerate criminal or anti-social behaviour and there are serious consequences for people who engage in criminal acts.”

JSO has been staging daily protests since April 24, disrupting high-profile events including the Chelsea Flower Show, the Gallagher Premiership rugby final at Twickenham and the World Snooker Championship, as well as holding daily slow marches on major London roads.

It is calling for an end to all new coal, oil and gas projects in the UK.