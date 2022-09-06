Jump to content
Man dies after being shot during police pursuit

A ‘suspect’ vehicle was stopped following ‘tactical contact’ just before 10pm on Monday in South London.

John Besley
Tuesday 06 September 2022 08:14
The scene in Streatham Hill where a man was shot by armed officers (Jonathan Brady/PA)
(PA Wire)

A man thought to be in his 20s has died after being shot by police in a pursuit which ended in south London on Monday evening.

The Metropolitan Police announced the death after earlier saying it had referred itself for investigation over the pursuit by specialist firearms officers in Lambeth.

A “suspect” vehicle was stopped following “tactical contact” at 9.51pm on Monday in Kirkstall Gardens, Streatham Hill, Lambeth Police said in a statement.

A police firearm was discharged and a male occupant of the vehicle sustained a gunshot injury, the statement added.

The man, who is believed to be aged in his 30s, received first aid from officers at the scene before being taken to hospital, with London Ambulance Service and air ambulance requested to assist.

“A man has died following the discharge of a police firearm after a vehicle pursuit in Lambeth,” the Met said in a later statement.

It noted the man died at 0.16am, before adding that per protocol the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards and the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) have been contacted.

No other injuries were reported, although cordons and road closures are in place while police carry out their investigation.

The IOPC said it declared an independent investigation shortly before midnight and investigators were sent to the scene.

The watchdog said in a statement: “Our thoughts and sympathies are with all of those affected by this terrible incident.

“Our investigation remains in the very early stages.”

