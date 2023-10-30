Man charged with murder of 19-year-old woman in Croydon

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been charged with the murder of a 19-year-old woman in Croydon, south London.

Sahil Sharma, 23, is alleged to have murdered Mehak Sharma at an address in Ash Tree Way on Sunday, the Metropolitan Police said.

He will appear at Wimbledon Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Ms Sharma is believed to have been an Indian national who arrived in the UK recently.

Her next of kin have been informed and formal identification awaits.

A post-mortem examination will take place on Tuesday.

Anyone with any information has been asked to call the police on 101 quoting CAD 4546/29OCT.