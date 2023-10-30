Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man charged with murder of 19-year-old woman in Croydon

Sahil Sharma, 23, is alleged to have murdered Mehak Sharma at an address in Ash Tree Way on Sunday.

Luke O'Reilly
Monday 30 October 2023 22:31
Sahil Sharma has been charged with murder (Peter Byrne/PA)
Sahil Sharma has been charged with murder (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Archive)

A man has been charged with the murder of a 19-year-old woman in Croydon, south London.

Sahil Sharma, 23, is alleged to have murdered Mehak Sharma at an address in Ash Tree Way on Sunday, the Metropolitan Police said.

He will appear at Wimbledon Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Ms Sharma is believed to have been an Indian national who arrived in the UK recently.

Her next of kin have been informed and formal identification awaits.

A post-mortem examination will take place on Tuesday.

Anyone with any information has been asked to call the police on 101 quoting CAD 4546/29OCT.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in