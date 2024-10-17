Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Met officer ‘with links to Jihadi woman in caliphate’ to face misconduct hearing

It is also alleged Pc Ruby Begum failed to tell the vetting unit about her alleged interest in the teachings of extremist preachers.

Pol Allingham
Thursday 17 October 2024 20:39
Metropolitan Police officer Ruby Begum is accused of failing to disclose her links to a Jihadi woman living inside a so-called Islamic State caliphate in Syria (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Metropolitan Police officer Ruby Begum is accused of failing to disclose her links to a Jihadi woman living inside a so-called Islamic State caliphate in Syria (Dominic Lipinski/PA) (PA Archive)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.

The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.

Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference.

A Metropolitan Police officer will face a misconduct hearing after she allegedly failed to disclose her links to a Jihadi woman living inside a so-called Islamic State caliphate in Syria.

Pc Ruby Begum is also accused of posting discriminatory and offensive comments on Twitter that were still visible on her account after she was sworn in as a special constable.

The alleged posts were made between 2013 and 2019.

A special constable is a volunteer police officer.

It is further alleged that she was interested in extremist preachers’ teachings and did not tell the vetting unit, and that she failed to provide full or honest information during the vetting process.

Ms Begum is attached to the territorial support group.

The misconduct hearing will look at whether she breached the standards of professional behaviour in discreditable conduct; authority, respect and courtesy; equality and diversity; and honesty and integrity.

It will start on October 21 at Palestra House, Southwark, south-east London.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in