Woman remanded in custody charged with murdering 72-year-old man, say police

A woman has been remanded in custody charged with murdering a 72-year-old man in south-east London, police have said.

Habiba Naveed, 34, is charged with murdering Christopher Brown in Lewisham, the Metropolitan Police said.

The pair were known to each other and a post-mortem examination found Mr Brown, from the south-east London borough, died by blunt force trauma, the force added.

Police said an investigation was launched after the body of a man was found at a residential address on Polsted Road, Lewisham, in the early hours of Thursday.

Naveed, of Polsted Road, was arrested that day on suspicion of murder and charged on Friday.

She was remanded into custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, the Met said.

Detective Chief Inspector Kate Blackburn, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, led the investigation and the force said Naveed would next appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.

Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Met quoting 736/15AUG.