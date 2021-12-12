Girl, 11, dies as chemicals discovered at block of flats

A number of people are in hospital after reporting feeling unwell.

Sophie Corcoran
Sunday 12 December 2021 15:55
The Metropolitan Police said the death is being treated as unexplained (PA)
(PA Archive)

An 11-year-old girl has died after a number of chemicals were found at a block of flats in London.

The Metropolitan Police said it was called just after 4pm on Saturday by paramedics who had received reports that the girl was unresponsive at the flat in Sutton Street, Shadwell.

She was taken to hospital and died shortly after.

The force said the girl’s death is currently being treated as unexplained and a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

Other residents in the block were evacuated as a precaution and are being looked after by the local authority

Metropolitan Police

London Fire Brigade said it was called to the scene just after 7pm the same day to help police with their investigations.

It was then that a number of chemicals, believed to be used for pest control, were discovered.

The Met said other people in the same building reported feeling unwell and three people remain in hospital. Other residents in the block were evacuated and are now being looked after by the local authority.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: “A special post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course. At this time the death is being treated as unexplained.

“A number of other people reported feeling unwell in the same building and received treatment. Three people, no further details, remain in hospital.

“Other residents in the block were evacuated as a precaution and are being looked after by the local authority.

“A sweep of the building was carried out by the London Fire Brigade and a quantity of chemicals – believed to be used for pest control were discovered.

“They will be safely removed and an investigation will be carried out to determine how they came to be in the building

“Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.”

