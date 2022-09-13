Flying drones banned in central London until after Queen’s funeral, police say

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Flying a drone without permission in central London is banned until after the Queen’s funeral, police say.

The Metropolitan Police said it will take “enforcement action” against anyone flying a drone before Monday evening, meaning possible prosecution and the UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) being seized.

The UK Civil Aviation Authority said the flying ban, which stretches from Purley in the borough of Croydon in the south-east to Hendon, Barnet in the north-west, is “necessary in the interests of security”.

It added that drones are included within the restriction.

The force said in response: “We will take enforcement action against anyone using a drone without permission in the restricted area, which covers much of central London.

“The restrictions are for public safety. Any breaches may result in you facing prosecution and your drone being seized.”

The ban includes small balloons, kites and parachutes and covers events such as the procession of the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, her lying in state and the funeral.

The UK Civil Aviation Authority said: “As part of the overall security arrangements following the death of Her Majesty The Queen, the Secretary of State for Transport has decided that it is necessary in the interests of security to introduce Restriction of Flying Regulations under Article 239 of the Air Navigation Order 2016 in the vicinity of central London during the period September 9-19 2022.”