Police dog dies after chasing down moped thieves

Stanley was described as a ‘wonderful, faithful and loyal friend’.

Summer Goodkind
Friday 27 May 2022 10:54
Six-year-old PD Xavier Charles aka Stanley collapsed on Sunday morning while on duty (Met Police Taskforce/PA)
Six-year-old PD Xavier Charles aka Stanley collapsed on Sunday morning while on duty (Met Police Taskforce/PA)

A police dog known for having a “larger than life character” has died after chasing down two moped thieves, the Metropolitan Police said.

Six-year-old PD Xavier Charles, better known as “Stanley”, collapsed on Sunday morning while on duty.

The dog, who worked across London as a general purpose and firearms support animal, was described as “one of the very best police dogs” by the force.

The Met Police believe Stanley died from heart failure after collapsing on a job.

Stanley “loved to work”, the force said, while he also competed in the national police dog trials in 2019.

(Met Police)

In a post on Twitter, a spokesperson for the Met Police said: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share the news of the sudden passing of one of our very own serving dogs whilst on duty.

“Six-year-old PD Xavier Charles, aka ‘Stanley’, was one of the very best police dogs who worked across London as a general purpose and firearms support dog alongside PD Stella, his best friend, & handler Pc Williams.

“A larger than life character, Stan loved to work and amassed over 280 results in his shorter than average career & making it to the national police dog trials in 2019.

“In the early hours of Sunday morning whilst chasing down two moped thieves, Stanley collapsed and sadly passed away, believed of heart failure.

“Whilst this is still very raw, we have been asked to share this sad news to not only remember this wonderful, faithful and loyal friend.”

