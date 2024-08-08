Met officer injured when driver mounted pavement while being pursued

Support truly

A Metropolitan Police officer has been injured in a collision with a car being pursued by the force in east London.

A motorist, driving a grey Lexus, mounted the pavement where the officer was stationed at a ‘stinger site’ to try to stop him on Tuesday, the force said.

The suspect drove from the scene following the collision and the car was found abandoned on the Kingsmead estate in Hackney.

The officer remains in hospital receiving treatment but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Our colleague was injured while trying to keep the public safe from a reckless and dangerous driver. Please help us to find him Detective Inspector Jonathan Potter

Before the incident the vehicle had failed to stop for police on the A12 Barley Lane junction in Redbridge around 4.45pm, which led to the pursuit, the Met said.

The Met are now appealing for witnesses to the incident.

Detective Inspector Jonathan Potter said: “We need your help to identify the person who was driving this car. Did you see it between the A12 and where it was found in Hackney?

“Officers managed to smash one of the car’s windows and this would have been visible to anyone who saw it.

“Our colleague was injured while trying to keep the public safe from a reckless and dangerous driver. Please help us to find him.

“No one should be hurt while simply doing their job.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101, referencing CAD 5594/06Aug, or to get in touch anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111